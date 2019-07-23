Karnataka

Wholesale trade of MLAs dangerous: Siddaramaiah

Terming the defection of MLAs in the present scenario as “wholesale horse-trade”, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said while wholesale trade is dangerous, retail trade is not such an issue.

“How can a democratically elected government survive if there is wholesale trade of MLAs?” he asked, speaking in the Legislative Assembly on the confidence motion moved by outgoing Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Condemning the Bharatiya Janata Party’s attempts to form the government using unconstitutional methods, he said: “Horse-trading began as soon as the BJP was given 15 days by the Governor to prove majority last year. If one or two MLAs are traded in retail, it is one thing. If they are traded wholesale, it causes a problem for any government.”

Arguing that the BJP would have been a strong Opposition, Mr. Siddaramaiah cautioned them saying: “This will boomerang on you. It is very rare for a government based on defections to survive.”

Turning to BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, he said: “It is very difficult for you to run this government with so many defectors. What happened in 2008? The same Independents and defectors, who joined you through Operation Lotus, rebelled against you.”

