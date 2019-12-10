Wholesale price of onion crashes in Mysuru

Onion prices crashed in Mysuru’s wholesale market on Tuesday with the arrival of newly harvested domestic produce as well as imported onions. The price crashed from between ₹120 and ₹150 a kg to between ₹80 and ₹100. It is expected to fall further in the coming days with the surplus domestic produce being harvested in the current season likely to hit the markets soon, traders said. This will come as a big relief for home-makers as the use of onions in kitchens had been reduced considerably following the steep increase in prices recently.

Onion stocks had become restricted until a couple of days ago but Mysuru Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee president K. Prabhuswamy told The Hindu that the prices would stabilise soon. “I think the prices will drop further, making onion affordable to the common man,” he said.

He cited the hoarding of onions by traders as the reason for the spurt in prices. “An artificial scarcity was created by hoarding onions. When the prices shot up following shortage, those who had surplus stocks released them into the market at whopping rates. Traders also made money importing onions from countries like Egypt,” he said.

This was perhaps the first time in recent years that onion prices went beyond ₹150 a kg in the retail market. The Centre came under flak for not being able to arrest the price rise across the country.

However, onions harvested in the previous season continue to attract a higher rate compared to the ones harvested this season. Top-quality onions procured from traders in Maharashtra are being traded here as well.

In retail market

Surprisingly, retailers have continued to sell newly harvested onions for ₹130 to ₹140 a kg despite the crash in wholesale prices. But the retail prices are expected to fall in a day or two, once the surplus stocks hit the market. The ‘old’ and big-sized onions were being traded in retail markets for ₹150 to ₹160 a kg on Tuesday.

HOPCOMS manager Datta said the prices would stabilise with the arrival of the newly harvested domestic produce. “The dark purple-coloured onions are the ones that are freshly harvested. These change colour to light purple with each passing day.” Though onions harvested in the previous season have wider acceptance, the customers have no choice but buy whatever is being sold, he said.

Mr. Datta, who procures onions from the APMC market daily for the 42-plus outlets of HOPCPMS here, also cited import of onions as another reason for the crash in prices.

Meanwhile, the district administration has warned wholesale and retail traders against hoarding onions. Hoarding of essential commodities is an offence under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said wholesalers cannot stock more than 250 tonnes of onions while retailers can stock up to five tonnes. He warned of legal action if the order is flouted.

Onion dosa to return?

The much-loved onion dosa that went missing from the menus of most restaurants after the staple food’s price skyrocketed may make a comeback soon, with the price expected to fall further in the days to come.

After onion price hit the century-mark recently and went up to ₹150 a kg, most restaurants removed onion dosa the food menu. Some even put up boards saying “onion dosa (erulli dose) not available”.

Some restaurants even started offering new dosa varieties as a replacement for onion dosa, which is one of the most sought-after dosa varieties in Mysuru. A restaurant owner said, “We can consider bringing it back to our menu only if the prices fall below ₹50 a kg.”