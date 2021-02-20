‘Who is Siddaramaiah to ask about accounts on raising funds for Ram temple?’

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has attacked Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for asking for an account of the donations collected for the Ram temple at Ayodhya. “Who is this Siddaramiah to ask all these questions? What he is?” he asked on Friday.
Mr. Eshwarappa also lashed out at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and said that they did not have any right to ask about accounts and fund collection for the temple’s construction.
He was speaking with reporters in Raichur soon after his arrival from Mantralayam.
“The people who contribute even ₹10 have the right to ask about accounts. But, these people [Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy] do not have any right to do so,” Mr. Eshwarappa said. He also challenged the JD(S) leader to show a single house that has been “marked” for non-donation of funds.
He also attacked Mr. Siddaramaiah for saying that he would not donate since the temple was going to be constructed on a piece of disputed place. “Is he respecting the Supreme Court and the Constitution by saying that?” he asked.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath