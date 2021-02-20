‘Who is Siddaramaiah to ask about accounts on raising funds for Ram temple?’

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has attacked Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah for asking for an account of the donations collected for the Ram temple at Ayodhya. “Who is this Siddaramiah to ask all these questions? What he is?” he asked on Friday.

Mr. Eshwarappa also lashed out at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and said that they did not have any right to ask about accounts and fund collection for the temple’s construction.

He was speaking with reporters in Raichur soon after his arrival from Mantralayam.

“The people who contribute even ₹10 have the right to ask about accounts. But, these people [Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Kumaraswamy] do not have any right to do so,” Mr. Eshwarappa said. He also challenged the JD(S) leader to show a single house that has been “marked” for non-donation of funds.

He also attacked Mr. Siddaramaiah for saying that he would not donate since the temple was going to be constructed on a piece of disputed place. “Is he respecting the Supreme Court and the Constitution by saying that?” he asked.