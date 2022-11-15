Who is Pratap Simha to demolish bus shelter, asks Siddaramaiah

November 15, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

·

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday lashed out at Mysuru MP Pratap Simha over his statement that he would demolish the bus shelter on Nanjangud Road with domes atop it.

“Who is he (Mr Pratap Simha) to demolish the structure when it was built under the government funds,” asked the former CM.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Siddaramaiah, while replying to questions on Mr Simha’s statement threatening to demolish the bus-stop if the design was not changed, said such people spread hatred in the society with their statements. He shouldn’t have made such statements being an MP.

The dome-shaped bus shelter has been constructed by the government and the engineers of the government departments have designed it. “When this is the case, how can you take exception to the design as it is not planned by any private engineer,” he questioned.

Trending

The former CM said such statements are made eyeing the ensuing elections and to polarise votes, which, according to him, will not happen since the people are intelligent besides being secular.

Mr Siddaramaiah welcomed the Supreme Court’s observations and said he too was against forced religious conversions.

Asked whether he would tour the State in the caravan that is specially designed for his campaign, he said, “The caravan is still not fully ready. It was just a trial run a few days ago.”

Mr Siddaramaiah refused to comment on the statement made by former CM H..D Kumaraswamy on his contest in the upcoming elections. “I do not want to reply to everyone’s statement. Ask questions about anything that concerns the common people and not about statements made by others,” he told reporters.