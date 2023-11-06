HamberMenu
White material inside suspicious boxes is table salt, says Shivamogga SP

November 06, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The white material found in the two suspicious boxes placed near Shivamogga Railway Station is said to be table salt, according to the preliminary inquiry by the experts.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Monday morning, “The white material found inside the boxes is salt (table salt) as per preliminary inquiry”.

The experts from Bengaluru succeeded in opening the two boxes found abandoned near the Railway Station in the early hours of Monday. The incessant rains that lashed the city delayed the process for hours. Finally, the experts opened the locks and found no explosives inside.

The police have identified two people who allegedly placed the boxes. The interrogation is going on.

The two boxes left abandoned had triggered a bomb scare in the city. The place was cordoned off, and sand bags were placed around the boxes to avoid any explosions.

