Whistle-blower Roopa gets her transfer orders

In the midst of a raging controversy over alleged irregularities at the Bangalore Central Prison, the State government on Monday shunted out three senior police officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) D. Roopa, who highlighted instances of special privileges provided to AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala in return for ₹2 crore.

Ms. Roopa, who has been transferred as Commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru, had taken charge as as DIG (Prisons) only on June 21. The transfer comes less than a month into her tenure.

Director-General (Prisons) H.N. Sathyanarayana Rao, under whose watch the alleged scandal has unfolded, has been told to go on mandatory leave. In his stead, N.S. Megharikh, who was chief of Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been posted as chief of the Prisons Department. Krishna Kumar, Chief Superintendent of Central Prison, has also been transferred. The State government had issued notices to both Ms. Roopa and Mr. Rao for violating service rules and going public over allegations on July 14.

In the wake of severe opposition, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat issued a clarification that the transfers were effected “to maintain the sanctity of the inquiry process and safeguard it from further interference”. The clarification further states that the action was taken as the officers went to the media, violating the All-India Service Conduct Rules and their subsequent visit to the prison, which witnessed protests among inmates.

The transfers came on the day senior retired bureaucrat Vinay Kumar began a probe into the alleged irregularities and destruction of evidence. On Monday, he met Subhash Chandra, Home Secretary, and collected details of the case.

Both politicians and anti-corruption activists in the State have criticised the government’s action. Former Lokayukta Justice N Santosh Hegde said that transfers were increasingly being misused to vindictively silence officials exposing irregularities. BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa and several other leaders also condemned the government’s move and have demanded a judicial probe.

Intel chief shunted out

M.N. Reddi, the State intelligence chief, has also been shunted out in less than four months after he took charge of the key position. The transfer comes in the wake of criticism over mishandling the sensitive situation in Dakshina Kannada district.

Transfer to leave

The government, in its order early on Monday, said H.N. Satyanarayana Rao, DG (Prisons), was also transferred, but issued a clarification later in the day, saying he was only asked to go on mandatory leave. He is set to retire on July 31.