While checking no parking offence, Bengaluru traffic police catch car with fake registration number plate

August 12, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car from RMV extension.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when traffic police constable Swamy who was on rounds found the car parked in no parking zone at Kanakapura junction.

Making use of the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app, Mr. Swamy found the owner of the car, why clarified that there must be some confusion as her car was parked right in front of her house.

Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Swamy received the RC details of the car and cross checked with the engine and chasis number to find that both are different .

He reported the matter to his seniors before filing a complaint with the jurisdictional Talaghattapura police. The police managed to trace the owner of the car who feigned ignorance stating that it could be the mistake of the garage owner who had repaired his car a few days ago.

The police have sought more clarification from the owner of the car to ascertain whether it was a mistake or a deliberate attempt to cheat .

