ADVERTISEMENT

While checking no parking offence, Bengaluru traffic police catch car with fake registration number plate

August 12, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The incident came to light on Wednesday when traffic police constable Swamy who was on rounds found the car parked in no parking zone at Kanakapura junction.

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar

Bengaluru police registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car | file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car from RMV extension.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when traffic police constable Swamy who was on rounds found the car parked in no parking zone at Kanakapura junction.

Making use of the  Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app, Mr. Swamy found the owner of the car, why clarified that there must be some confusion as her car was parked right in front of her house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Swamy received the RC details of the car and cross checked with the engine and chasis number to find that both are different .

He reported the matter to his seniors before filing a complaint with the jurisdictional Talaghattapura police. The police managed to trace the owner of the car who feigned ignorance stating that it could be the mistake of the garage owner who had repaired his car a few days ago.

The police have sought more clarification from the owner of the car to ascertain whether it was a mistake or a deliberate attempt to cheat .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US