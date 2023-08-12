HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

While checking no parking offence, Bengaluru traffic police catch car with fake registration number plate

The incident came to light on Wednesday when traffic police constable Swamy who was on rounds found the car parked in no parking zone at Kanakapura junction.

August 12, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Imran Gowhar
Imran Gowhar
Bengaluru police registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car | file photo

Bengaluru police registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car | file photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Talaghattapura police have registered a case of theft and cheating against the owner of a car who was using a registration number plate belonging to another car from RMV extension.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when traffic police constable Swamy who was on rounds found the car parked in no parking zone at Kanakapura junction.

Making use of the  Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) app, Mr. Swamy found the owner of the car, why clarified that there must be some confusion as her car was parked right in front of her house.

Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Swamy received the RC details of the car and cross checked with the engine and chasis number to find that both are different .

He reported the matter to his seniors before filing a complaint with the jurisdictional Talaghattapura police. The police managed to trace the owner of the car who feigned ignorance stating that it could be the mistake of the garage owner who had repaired his car a few days ago.

The police have sought more clarification from the owner of the car to ascertain whether it was a mistake or a deliberate attempt to cheat .

Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.