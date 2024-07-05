GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Where’s the scam in MUDA? asks Urban Development Minister

Let the committee probing the case bring out the truth; what’s there in the case to be given for a CBI inquiry as demanded by the BJP, says Suresh

Updated - July 05, 2024 08:00 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh Byrathi on Friday said there is no scam in MUDA and accused the BJP of making false accusations of irregularities in the authority.

“Where is the scam? Has it been proved? The committee is looking into whether the sites had been allotted to farmers or to some outsiders. The committee comprising two IAS officers is investigating the claims and is yet to submit its report. Before its probe, how can it be said there is a scam in MUDA,” asked the Minister, while interacting with the reporters in Chamarajanagar.

On the demand for a CBI probe into the alleged MUDA scam, Mr. Suresh said the government cannot function as per the wishes and demands of the BJP and the JD(S). “What’s there in the case to be given to CBI for inquiry? Did the BJP give all cases during its term to the CBI?” he asked.

The Minister said the State police and the State officials are competent to probe cases and added that there was no need for an outside agency to probe the case. “The inquiry committee will soon bring out the truth. The question is on whether the sites were allotted to farmers (land losers). This is being investigated by the committee. Wait for four weeks to know the truth.”

Mr. Suresh lashed out at MLC A.H. Vishwanath and also addressed him in a singular language when reporters sought reaction to his statement on the MUDA scam.

