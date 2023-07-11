Where the police coach SSLC students to success

July 11, 2023 05:00 am | Updated July 10, 2023 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

An effort to bring dropouts to the mainstream by Police inspector LY Rajesh from the Bandepalya Police station along with the support of NGOs has succeeded in helping nearly 35 out of 65 students pass in their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) supplementary exams through just 21 days coaching.

The initiative was started by him in 2022 and NGOs Raajalanchana and Darpana lent support. Speaking to The Hindu, a volunteer of Raajalanchana, Sheetal said, “Once the SSLC results are out, we go to schools in and around HSR layout and collect the list of students who have failed in their exams, talk to their parents about this initiative and that’s how we get students to come and learn under us.”

From neighbouring schools

She also said that the teachers who teach students under this initiative are from nearby schools with 100% results in their respective subjects and willingly volunteered to do so.

In order to maintain accountability and transparency, the team collected ₹11 from each student to provide ID cards, snacks, necessary stationery and books at a concessional rate during the tuition hours.

Mr. Rajesh said the main push for the initiative was the increasing number of youth being involved in criminal activities. “When I interrogated a couple of youth who were arrested for criminal activities, they told me that they are school dropouts, failed in exams, got into wrong groups and started doing drugs and robbery. Some also end up with depression and suicides and I thought this was the root cause behind increasing number of crimes among youth and rather than arresting and detection, I thought prevention of such action was much needed. Hence, I came up with this initiative and I am happy about the results”, he said.

However, this is not the first time that Mr. Rajesh has taken up such initiative. When he was in Attibele, he tried to help and reform rowdy sheeters by trying to provide them jobs. He also conducted classes for competitive exams and some among them are serving as police personnel now. When he served under Mico Layout Police Station, along with the NGO called Daarideepa, he initiated classes for SSLC students before exams.

Parents elated

The Hindu spoke to some students and their parents who passed their SSLC supplementary through the help of this initiative. “I was in tears when I learnt that my daughter Archana made it in her supplementary,” said Srinivas. L, who said that he learnt about this initiative through Facebook. “The volunteers taught me every time I had doubts, made me understand in Kannada and that helped me a lot”, said Archana who passed her supplementary in Mathematics subject.

“I failed in three subjects and I thank Rajesh sir and all the teachers and volunteers for helping me understand concepts clearly,” said Harish. His mother Pallavi S.E. said she also noticed changes in the behaviour of her son. “He used to get into the wrong groups and never study, but after he has passed his supplementary, he has started working hard,” she said.

“The teachers helped a lot and made me understand concepts in the language I was comfortable understanding in,” Ashwini, another student, said. Her father, Ravi M., who works in the garment industry, said he was happy when he learnt about the initiative. “For us, who cannot afford huge amount for coaching classes, this initiative was very much helpful and I thank Rajesh sir for being so kind.”

