Where Karnataka Chief Ministers came from and why

April 10, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - bengaluru

The count down for the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka has well and truly begun. The three political parties that significantly matter in Karnataka politics – BJP, INC and JD (S) — are busy burning midnight oil to get their regional and caste strategies right for the crucial elections. Who will take the reins of power in the State in May is something only time can tell. But deconstructing the historical power centres of Karnataka politics and regions from where most of our Chief Ministers have come is an interesting exercise.

The first election in Karnataka was held in March 1952. In 71 years of electoral history, different regions of the State have given us chief ministers at different times.

Epicentres of power

Old Mysore and central Karnataka regions have been the traditional epicentres of power in Karnataka for the last 71 years. Between them, they have had chief ministers coming from the region for 73% of the time.

Chief Ministers from old Mysore region have been in the hot seat for the longest period of 29 years (41%) while central Karnataka comes second with 22.5 years (32%). The north Karnataka region has held power for only 13% of the time (9.5 years) and coastal Karnataka has held power for the remaining 11% (7.65 years). In 71 years, Karnataka had President’s rule six times spanning 2.33 years.

The power is fairly evenly distributed in the old Mysore region among Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Ramanagara and Kodagu districts. The power in central Karnataka is also well distributed among Dharwad, Shivamogga, Haveri, Chitradurga, Davangere and Chikkamagaluru districts. So is the case with coastal Karnataka with Uttara Kannda and Dakshina Kannada sharing the spoils. However, in north Karnataka, the power was highly concentrated in only two districts — Kalaburagi and Bagalkote districts.

‘Power’ districts

If we look at the district-wise power share, only 15 of 31 districts have had a Chief minister. Mysuru tops the list with 12.67 years. It is followed by Shivamogga with 7.52 years. Chitradurga district comes a close third with 7.48 years. If we take the undivided Chitradurga district, which included Davangere, it would move to second place with 10.84 years.

The dominance of old Mysore and central Karnataka regions has grown in the last two-and-a-half decades. If we look at power share since 1999, old Mysore’s share goes up from 41% to 53%. The share of central Karnataka goes up from 32% to 37%. In the period after 1999, old Mysore and central Karnataka regions have given us chief ministers 90% of the time.

From the first elected Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah to the present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka has seen 22 individuals share power over 29 chief ministerial terms spread over seven decades. Central Karnataka has had the highest number of chief ministers (9) serving 13 terms. Old Mysore region has had seven chief ministers serving nine terms. Four chief ministers from north Karnataka have served five terms while two chief ministers have served two terms from coastal Karnataka.

Power dynamics

What is driving this concentration of power? There are a lot of variables at play, but a few things appear apparent. Old Mysore region’s dominance, perhaps, comes from Mysuru’s legacy as a pre-independence administrative headquarters, socio-economic prosperity of the region and caste factor. Half of the chief ministers from the region are from Vokkaliga community.

Central Karnataka’s power share is predominantly driven by the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community. The region has enjoyed power for 22.49 years, of which 86% of the time the power has been in the hands of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community.

Interestingly, the largest district of the State – Belagavi – with 18 Assembly constituencies hasn’t ever given us a chief minister. The third largest district of Tumakuru, with 10 Assembly constituencies, too has had no share of power. In spite of its economic might, Bengaluru city with 28 constituencies, has not give the State a chief minister, perhaps an indication of low acceptance of Bengaluru political leaders as pan-Karnataka leaders.

It is difficult to say whether these traditional power centres will continue to dominate in the time to come, or whether new power centres will emerge. But, this concentration of power will surely raise a lot of debate.

(The author is CEO, Catribil Consulting, a political consulting firm)