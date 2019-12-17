Where is the need for Deputy CMs when Yediyurappa is strong, asks Renukacharya

While lobbying continues for the creation of more posts of Deputy Chief Minister, with Health Minister B. Sriramulu being a strong contender, Chief Minister’s political adviser M.P. Renukacharya has thrown a basic question into the debate by asking why the State needs such a position at all.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Renukacharya, a close aide of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, argued that the post of the Deputy Chief Minister was redundant “when the Chief Minister is strong”.

Karnataka has three Deputy Chief Ministers as of now — Laxman Savadi, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, and Govind Karjol. Mr. Yediyurappa was initially reluctant about the creation of the posts, but it was at the insistence of BJP central leaders that they were created and the three leaders inducted.

A source in the party said it was now up to the central leaders to set the situation right, considering that it was their choice to create these posts. These were created as counter-forces to Mr. Yediyurappa, but he has emerged stronger after the bypoll results, the source added.

“If the post is scrapped, he will be the sole power centre,” said the source.

‘Creating confusion’

Reacting strongly to the line of argument by Mr. Renukacharya, Dr. Narayan told reporters that creation of the post was the prerogative of the party and the Chief Minister. “If anyone has an objection, they would do well to discuss in the party forum rather than air it in public. It creates unnecessary confusion,” he said.

A somewhat chastised Mr. Renukacharya later said this was the opinion expressed by many people and he was only articulating it. “I am not in any way going against what the party or the Chief Minister decide,” he said.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel with Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa at a party workers’ meeting in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

In Shivamogga, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said Mr. Yediyurappa would take a call on the issue of creating another post of Deputy Chief Minister and on expansion of the Cabinet after consulting the party national leadership.

Evading a direct reply to a query on the demand from supporters of Mr. Sriramulu to appoint him as Deputy Chief Minister, he said, “Mr. Sriramulu has not demanded the post. All that he has said is that if the post is accorded to him, he is ready to discharge the responsibilities.” He said there had been no discussion on this issue in the party forum.