Where have all the funds gone, asks HDK

Holding the Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and the BBMP responsible for the rain-related fiasco in K.R. Puram, the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday sought to know the status of funds that have flown into the K.R. Puram constituency in the last nine years and urged a comprehensive inquiry into fund utilisation.

“Funds have flown into K.R. Puram constituency like a river over the last nine years. The works are only on paper and where is the account for it?” the former Chief Minister asked in a series of tweets. Mr. Basavaraj represents K.R. Puram constituency in the Legislative Assembly. “Will it not be known when encroachers of raja kaluves are protected and sympathy drama for rain victims is played out?”

He said that the K.R. Puram constituency had “become a swimming pool” during rains one month ago and threatened brand Bengaluru. “Same situation prevails in the constituency today. The death of the youth who had come to the city in search of livelihood shows that the Silicon City is not safe. The youth’s family has to be compensated adequately,” he said.