Where has the silt gone if it was removed, asks Siddaramaiah

HDK demands to know what city Ministers are doing

Alleging that ₹80 crore has been spent on desilting of drains in Bengaluru over the last two years, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah sought to know to which location silt had been moved if it was indeed removed.

“Where has the contractor dumped it? Tax payers money has been spent. Money has been siphoned off by showing only documents,” he said on Thursday. “Though there have been enough warnings of heavy rainfall, this real estate government is destroying lives of people,” he told reporters here after visiting rain-hit areas.

“Though the BJP Government announced that ₹1,500 crore will be spent on development of storm water drain and rajakaluves, not a single rupee has been spent or released. Encroachment of rajakaluves has to be addressed too, and the government has discarded the anti-encroachment drive,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy slammed the State Government for not heeding to rain warnings.

“There are seven Ministers from the city. Has any meeting of legislators and officials been convened to discuss the issue?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked on Thursday. “We have seen competition between two Ministers to become Bengaluru district in charge. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the in charge of Bengaluru. What are the Ministers doing? Where did allocations to their constituencies go?” he asked.

Accusing the Chief Minister of not being interested in the addressing the city’s issues, Mr. Kumaraswamy said: “The CM’s city rounds has been an eye-wash.”