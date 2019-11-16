Where does the trash go?

Where does the hazardous waste from Mysuru industries go? With strict guidelines for the scientific disposal of harmful wastes produced in some industries here, the wastes are transported to Dobbespet near Bengaluru for safe disposal.
MIA General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said that the industries had been complying with the rules of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, transporting their unsafe trash to Dobbespet where it was disposed of as per the norms. The government has allotted a 100-acre land for dumping.
“The problem lies with non-hazardous wastes not just in Yadavagiri estate but in most industrial areas in and around Mysuru. Some action is necessary for tackling the solid wastes; otherwise the problem may worsen since a lot of households have come up on the borders of industrial areas,” he added.
