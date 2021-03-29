When will the street lights on Outer Ring Road start working?

MYSURU

29 March 2021 23:30 IST

Police Department to write to MUDA, MCC

Even as the issue of non-functional street lights on the 42-km long Outer Ring Road remains unaddressed since many years with neither the MUDA nor the MCC ready for a remedy, the Mysuru City Police is planning to write to both the local bodies again to resolve the issue and make street lights work. As of now, the entire road stretch is being blacktopped under a special grant from the Centre. The trash-filled service roads of the ORR had been cleaned in a major one-time operation recently to facilitate asphalting of the road.

The non-functional lights make ORR unsafe after duskwith poor visibility and many vehicles parked on the service roads violating the rules. It becomes risky for the residents of layouts abutting ORR to use the service roads that are isolated and unsafe without proper illumination.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta said: “After I took over in Mysuru, the first letter I wrote was to the Commissioner of MCC to take steps for making the street lights work.”

Advertising

Advertising

As the problem is yet to be sorted out, he said he would once again intervene and speak to the MCC chief on the matter.

Many appeals

Despite Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar’s intervention, the issue continues to bother the residents and motorists using the road with no remedy yet in spite of repeated appeals and memoranda submitted to the authorities. In fact, traffic on the ORR has gone up with the sharp increase in users with rapid urbanisation of areas beyond the road.

More than five to six km radius from the ORR has been developed and many layouts have come up. ORR is the only link road to enter the city centre. Also, the ORR is also getting commercialised with many traders establishing their businesses on the buildings come up along the road.

“Why cannot the district Minister call a meeting of MCC and MUDA and also the officials of the NHAI to sort out the matter,” ask residents of Bogadi.