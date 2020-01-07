‘When will govt. respond to Lokayukta report on land grab by HDK, kin?’

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to inform the court about the time required to respond to a communication sent to the government by the Karnataka Lokayuka in August 2014, to submit a report after conducting an inquiry into the allegation that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and some of his family members and close relatives have encroached upon several acres of government gomala land on the outskirts of Bengaluru city.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hamant Chandangoudar issued the direction during the hearing of a PIL petition, filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, seeking a direction to the government to implement the direction given by the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta had asked the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, to hold a detailed inquiry on the grant or not grant of gomala lands, bearing survey numbers 7,8,9,10,16.17 and 79 of Kethaganahalli Village of Bidadi Hobli of Ramanagaram taluk in favour of the vendors/donors of the persons, who are found to be in possession of the said lands, within four months.

In case it was found that such grants of lands were not there then the government was asked by the Lokayukta to take necessary steps for the recovery of the lands from encroachers and also to initiate criminal action against persons found trespassing the government land and against guilty officers/officials of the government, the Lokayukta stated, while asking the Principal Secretary to submit a compliance report within 15 days after inquiry.

The Lokayukta’s communication was based on the proceedings conducted on a complained lodged by G. Madegowda, a former member of Parlimament. The petitioner claimed that till now the Government has not acted on the Lokayukta’s communication.