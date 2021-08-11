When was Siddaramaiah born?

Though a large number of followers and fans gathered to convey their birthday greetings to Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he confessed today that he did not know his exact date of birth though it was August 3, 1947 as per the school records.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the date of birth in his academic records was entered by the teacher of the school to which he was taken by his father for admission in the fifth standard in 1957.

“My father and mother were unlettered so they did not write down my date of birth. When my father told the teacher that he did not know my date of birth, he entered it as August 3, 1947 in the school records”, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

However, he said his followers and friends convey him birthday greetings on August 12 every year. “As I am in Mysuru a day earlier, they have come to greet me here.”

He said he has completed 74 years and is entering his 75th year now. Though how long a person lived was not important, Mr. Siddaramaiah said it was necessary to lead a healthy and active life.