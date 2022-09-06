When tractors were their only means of commute... 

ADVERTISEMENT

Last-mile connectivity has been a long-standing issue in Bengaluru. But residents of Mahadevapura zone in Bengaluru saw this problem at the acutest on Tuesday, when they had to rely on tractors to reach the nearest bus stop or to be rescued out of their flooded homes.

As continuous downpour and overflow of two major lakes, Bellandur and Varthur, turned their homes into islands, just about anyone, from those who wanted to buy vegetables in the market to the CEO of a tech company heading to work, had to take tractor rides.

“My family and my pet Albus were evacuated on a tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help,” tweeted Gaurav Munjal, CEO of Unacademy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third day in a row

The agony of many residents of Bellandur, Sarjapur, Varthur, Yemalur, and other surrounding areas continued for the third day as water levels did not recede much. The stretch in front of Divyasree Technopolis in Yemalur was among the worst affected roads. This road also connected Yemalur to Marathalli and other parts of the city.

Due to inundation, office and college-goers from the locality were forced to rely on tractors to take them to the nearest bus stop. The Divyashree 77 villas in Marathahalli were also flooded and water entered the houses of many.

Most tractor drivers said they were ferrying people for free, as was warranted for at such times. “This is our kind of social service. I am not charging any money as I live nearby and can understand the plight of these people,” said Krishnappa, a tractor driver in Yemalur.

“I feel like we are in Sri Lanka right now as we are surrounded by water on all sides. There are the overflowing Bellandur and Varthur lakes, and Rajakaluve water everywhere. We think the root cause of this problem is the encroachment of the Rajakaluve. We have never seen such a situation in Yemalur and we have been living here for over 30 years,” said a member of a family of three in Yemalur, who had come near the tech park to “see people being transported on tractors for the first time.”

In Sarjapur, gated communities were the worst affected. At Sunny Brooks, a family of four had come out in a tractor for shopping and were waiting for their turn near the gate, to return. “We have faced such situations before. But never was it so bad that even after two days, there was water. Our only mode of transportation is now this tractor,” said Aisiri, one of the residents.

Over to hotels

Many flood-affected residents left their homes to seek shelter in hotels. Even though companies had asked techies to work from home, power interruptions made it difficult.

“Yesterday, I used my phone in intervals. For every five minutes it was on, I had to switch it off for half an hour so that the battery lasted. The rain has also damaged my car. In some blocks, basements are flooded till the ceiling,” said Anand Arora, a resident of Greenwood Regency on Sarjapur Road. The community has more than 600 homes and the fire department was pumping out water on Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbours pitch in

At Rainbow Drive Layout, the rescue teams evacuated people from over 30 houses in phase 1 which were flooded. Most of these people were accommodated internally as their neighbours in other phases opened their doors to them. “Only some families went out. We have accommodated the rest in extra bedrooms and vacant houses. We have also set up a crisis command centre inside the layout. Local political leaders have provided us an alternate motorable road near the back gate of the layout,” said Saurabh Shrivastava, a resident.

With companies declaring work from home and fears of rain, traffic was relatively less in many busy roads of the zone. However, there were some snarls on Sarjapur Road and a few streets in Bellandur.