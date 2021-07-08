KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi, MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar and other members of the Congress party make tea on the road in Belagavi to protest against price rise and hike in prices of gas cylinder on July 8.

Belagavi

08 July 2021 11:43 IST

Congress MLA and KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi on expansion of Union Cabinet

“The Union Cabinet reshuffle will not change anything. It will not improve the lives of the poor. When the team leader is not efficient. How can his team deliver?” said Satish Jarkiholi, Congress MLA and KPCC working president.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a good administrator. He has failed the nation on various important sectors like the economy and COVID-19 management. He is not interested in providing good governance, either. Therefore, exercises like a cabinet reshuffle are nothing but cosmetic changes. They don’t mean much for the people,” he told journalists in the Congress office in Belagavi on July 8.

Advertising

Advertising

“In reply to a question, he said that the reshuffle was an admission that Mr. Modi’s government had not functioned effectively. All the ministers who were dropped had failed to deliver. As many as 12 ministers were replaced. Those asked to resign included ministers of important portfolios like health, education and environment protection. This is clear that they have failed in their duties. But then, there is not much hope in the new ministers,” he said.

He denied reports that Mr. Modi’s rise was due to the BJP’s use of social media and new technology tools. “Mr. Modi came to power because the Sangh Parivar, a century-old organisation, worked for him on the ground. It is wrong to give credit to social media for the BJP’s electoral victories,” he said.

He said too much was being made out about the tussle among Congress leaders about the party’s next Chief Ministerial candidate. ‘No aspirant has said he wants to be CM. What can the leaders do if their supporters make such claims? It is not a big issue at all,” he said.

He said the party high command would decide about the re-induction of leaders who had defected to the BJP.