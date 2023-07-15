When the mind is at sea, a new word provides a raft 

July 15, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Sir Walter Scott must be preparing to turn in his grave. Remember these lines from his 19th century poem Marmion? “O woman! in our hours of ease/ Uncertain, coy, and hard to please… When pain and anguish wring the brow/ A ministering angel thou!”

We might soon have to replace ‘woman’, which seems to be gradually dropping out of the language.

Will those lines have the same impact if we say, “O uterus-haver…” (which is one suggestion). Or if we accept the proposal of an organisation which advises on such matters, and use ‘O those with bonus holes!’ The thought that this could be a substitute for ‘woman’ tells us how mixed-up the issue is. Those who think ‘woman’ should remain in the language are being called TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminists).

The plan to avoid upsetting transgenders and non-binary folk will upset a larger constituency, the one which prefers ‘woman’ to the roundabout ways of referring to that gender. Especially through unique anatomical attributes (a woman, we learn is also a chest-feeder, a cervix-carrier; but even apologists for such terms were aghast when in 2021 The Lancet carried a cover in which women were called “bodies with vaginas”).

The Bank of England recently removed “mother” from its family leave policy, using the term “birthing parent” instead. And Cancer Research UK has urged “anyone with a cervix” to be screened.

While it is true that semantic degradation of women or linguistic sexism exists, the proposed solutions seem to be pulling in the direction of the binary, which was the original no-no. ‘Non-man’ for woman is a tip of the hat to this; it also defines a woman in relation to man, thus perpetuating the initial bias. There is a school of thought which is agitated that such words as ‘bitch’ and ‘whore’ do not have male equivalents. That seems to be taking the equality argument another step lower.

Now that the non-binary nature of gender is accepted, perhaps it is natural that battles, originally fought on the streets should move into dictionaries and grammar books. “They” as a personal pronoun now includes those who were earlier referred to as “he” or “she” and incorporates “anybody else”. And it works.

Language is important. Some experts have pointed out that since the word “chairperson” became acceptable, women have psychologically understood they could occupy the chair and have cleared a mental barrier.

“She’s beautiful, and therefore to be wooed/She is a woman, therefore to be won,” wrote Shakespeare in Henry VI. See how this sounds: “They are beautiful and therefore to be wooed/They are a chest-feeder, therefore to be won.

Both Scott and Shakespeare are guilty of gender stereotyping by today’s standards.

The answer to all this might lie in creating a word out of thin air. One with no baggage. Take the word ‘broaks’, for example, which I got from an online nonsense word generator. Fill it with meaning, use it as a non-binary term and let’s move on to other issues.

