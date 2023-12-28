When the Forest Department had opposed the ropeway project

December 28, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - MYSURU

The ropeway project to Chamundi Hills tends to get resurrected frequently despite wide spread opposition to it and even the Forest Department had described it as not feasible.

The project is being pushed time and gain by a section of stakeholders, mainly from the hospitality and travel sector that ropeway would give a boost to tourism.

But the then Chief Conservator of Forests, Mysuru circle, in his report dated August 21, 2012, had stated that the vertical height of Chamundi Hills from the ground was no more than 300 meters. A ropeway was suitable in steep mountainous terrain as in where road construction was not feasible and the height was also considerable none of which was valid in case of Chamundi Hills, as per the report.

Besides, there were three all-weather roads to the hill top while there were also well-maintained steps using which devotees could reach the top of Chamundi Hills, the report pointed out. Apart from the practical issues, the ropeway will also mar the natural beauty of the Chamundi Hills and its environment, the report had categorically stated.

Further, the report said that ropeway project would also entail upon creating parking facilities at the starting point but there was no land available for the purpose and hence warned that reserve forests will have to be used for the purpose resulting in large-scale tree-felling. Besides, massive afforestation and soil conservation measures have been taken up at the foothills, the report added.