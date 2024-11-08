ADVERTISEMENT

When the FM recited ‘Ragi Tandira’

Published - November 08, 2024 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday narrated the lyrics of one of the songs of Purandara Dasa – Ragi Tandira – to emphasise her view on the amazing words penned in the Sankeerthana.

During her inaugural speech at the Mysuru Sangeetha Suganda Music Festival here, she even requested the musicians who were present in the audience to sing the song during one of the days of the festival. “I must try to recite the Sankeerthana as the music festival aims to celebrate the Dasa tradition of Carnatic music,” she said.

Ms. Sitharaman managed to recount the Kannada lyrics while explaining the meaning of the words which, she said, bring out the quality of Ragi (finger millet) and also the quality of a person who is giving the ‘Bhiksha’. Every word is musical, the Minister said, while speaking on the beauty of words.

Her effort and admiration for the song drew applause from the audience.

