When small towns take flight

The licence to operate flights from Shivamogga Airport, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), will expire on September 23 unless the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) renews it. Authorities have raised safety concerns, and the renewal of the licence for Karnataka’s newest airport — inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023 — depends on a meeting on September 18.

With nine airports, Karnataka ranks third in the country in terms of air passengers, after Delhi and Maharashtra. However, the issues at Shivamogga Airport highlight the challenges faced by some regional airports. In July, around 35.5 lakh domestic and international passengers travelled to and from Karnataka, with a total of 24,304 flights.

A significant contributor to this traffic is Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which handled nearly 33 lakh passengers and 21,465 flights in July. However, airports in the State’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities have also grown, offering air travel to residents in the coastal, Malnad, Kittur Karnataka, and Kalyana Karnataka regions.

Some of these airports have benefited from the Union government’s UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme aimed at making air travel accessible and affordable for people, with airlines launching services on new, underserved routes. However, other airports face obstacles to their growth.

The Hindu looks at the current status of Karnataka’s airports, which are managed by the Airports Authority of India, public-private partnerships, the State government, and private entities.

Mangaluru: International standards

Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, connects to eight West Asian destinations (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dammam, Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, and Jeddah) and six domestic destinations (Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi). Daily flight movements range between 40 and 42.

Precision approach lights are being installed to improve visibility for pilots. The airport’s 2,450-metre runway meets international standards, and it offers basic facilities such as food stalls, prepaid taxis, free Wi-Fi, and separate areas for domestic and international departures. Additional services, like Pranaam, provide dedicated staff to assist passengers.

Ananthesh V. Prabhu, president of the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, says the business community is generally satisfied with the airport’s amenities but would appreciate more food options at the terminal. “We are happy that the airport celebrates major festivals involving passengers and promoting local culture,” he says.

Belagavi: Piece of history

Belagavi Airport in Sambra, originally operated by the Royal Air Force in 1942, has historical significance as it was the base for Operation Vijay during the Goa Liberation movement. Expanded after land acquisition in 2018, the airport, as of August 1, 2024, connects ten domestic destinations — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tirupati, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhuj, Mumbai, and Delhi.

However, frequent fliers are demanding more direct flights to major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. They also want protection from rain in the arrival area and parking and pickup services improved so that they are beneficial to passengers rather than contractors.

There are plans to expand the airport by acquiring 60 additional acres of land. Also, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar has suggested that it be upgraded to an international one and has called for conducting an assessment survey.

Hubballi: Potential unexplored

Hubballi Airport, the fourth busiest in Karnataka, as per July 2024 data, operates flights to Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi. At present, the terminal is spread across 3,600 sq.m. and can handle 300 peak-hour passengers.

The Union government in 2023 approved ₹340 crores for expanding the terminal, anticipating increased demand after 2026. The area is proposed to be increased to 15,950 sq.m. with four aerobridges and infrastructure that can handle up to 2,400 passengers at a time.

The airport will also have a five-star GRIHA, or Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment, which is an initiative by TERI (The Energy and Resources Institute) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to promote sustainable and environmentally friendly construction of buildings.

Despite the growth in traffic, local industrialists and businesspeople believe the airport’s potential to become an international hub remains untapped. Organisations such as the North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association and the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry have urged the government to develop the airport as an international one. They say the 927 acres currently available now at the airport could be better utilised for this purpose rather than spend money on fresh land acquisition.

Mysuru: Expansion hopes

Mysuru Airport underwent an ₹82 crore upgrade in 2010, but its growth has been stunted by its short 1,740-metre runway, which only accommodates small ATR-type aircraft that can carry 60 to 70 passengers on short-haul flights.

At its peak, it operated 16 inbound and outbound flights connecting Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Kochi, Chennai, and Hyderabad. However, many services were subsequently withdrawn once the scheme of subsidised flights under UDAN expired.

Currently, the airport operates only two flights, connecting Mysuru to Chennai and Hyderabad, with a daily footfall of 300 to 350 passengers. However, the Airports Authority of India has plans to extend the runway to 2,400 metres, allowing for larger aircraft and longer flights. Mysuru Airport Director J.R Anoop said the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) is expected to hand over 206 acres to AAI for this expansion within six months.

Shivamogga: The youngest

Shivamogga Airport with a lotus-shaped terminal at Sogane, inaugurated last year, is the first airport in Karnataka operated by the State government. Built on 775 acres at a cost of ₹450 crore, it has a 3.2 km runway capable of handling aircraft ranging from ATR 72 to Airbus A320. The first flight landed on August 31, 2023, and the airport operates services to Bengaluru (daily), Goa, Hyderabad and Tirupathi (Tuesday to Saturday) with an average occupancy of over 50%.

However, frequent cancellations due to poor visibility have caused frustration among passengers. Flights have even returned to Bengaluru without landing. Efforts are underway to install night-landing facilities, with the DGCA having approved the necessary Airport Ground Lighting equipment for all-weather operations.

Kalaburagi: For development

Located 12 km east of Kalaburagi, this airport serves five districts in northern Karnataka: Kalaburagi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur. The State government built the ₹181 crore greenfield airport; the amount excludes the cost of acquiring the 742 acres required for the project.

With flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Tirupati, there were hopes that the airport would spur the development of Kalyana Karnataka. But now there are only two flights to Bengaluru. Local business leaders are pushing for the resumption of flights to major destinations and the introduction of international services, particularly to Gulf countries.

“Kalaburagi is fast developing as a major trade hub, and connectivity with cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad is the need of the hour. The Union government should resume UDAN to facilitate air connectivity with tier-2 cities,” said Shashikanth Patil, secretary of the Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Bidar: Grounded now

Civil aviation from Bidar dates back to 2008-09, with efforts to connect the city to Bengaluru. The State government convinced the Indian Air Force to give one of its runways for flights to Bengaluru. With the introduction of the UDAN, an additional 13.62 acres of land and better infrastructure, Star Air began Bidar-Bengaluru flights in 2020. However, due to low passenger traffic, the services were prematurely discontinued on December 26, 2023.

It was also felt that the options of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad and Kalaburagi Airport, less than 150 km away, have hit the potential of Bidar. Recently, the Lok Sabha member from Bidar, Sagar Khandre, appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to resume flight operations at Bidar.

Vijayanagar: Hampi connect

Jindal Vijayanagar Airport, a private airport owned by JSW Steel, is a key entry point for tourists visiting Hampi, 35 km away. Developed in 1997, it mainly served the staff of the steel company until, in 2006, it was opened for commercial operations. It operates Alliance Air flights to Bengaluru and Hyderabad and handled over 43,000 passengers last year.

In the Offing

There are government plans for new airports. The initiative to build one at Ballari began in 2008 when the influence of mining baron G. Janardhana Reddy and his brothers was at its peak. In September of that year, the Karnataka government approved the greenfield project under the PPP model, designating 1,000 acres near the villages of Chaganur and Sirivaram, 12 km northeast of Ballari city.

However, the project initially stalled due to opposition from villagers over the acquisition of their fertile lands. A year later, 900 acres were acquired after farmers relented. Although the foundation stone was laid on August 20, 2010, numerous delays followed, leading the government to cancel its contract with MARG Ltd. in December 2022.

Efforts are also underway to develop a small airport in Raichur. Currently, 382 acres of land are available, with notifications issued to acquire an additional 24 acres. The groundbreaking ceremony took place during the previous BJP government, but Congress leaders raised concerns over what they called an “unscientific tender process”. The project has now gained momentum.

Construction of Hassan Airport is progressing on 536 acres of land at Boovanahalli near Hassan, while the PWD is managing the Vijayapura Airport project. They are being designed to accommodate Airbus A320 and equivalent aircraft. Additionally, an airport is being developed by the Navy in Karwar, with a civilian enclave planned to support Airbus A320 and similar aircraft operations.

(With inputs from Hemanth C.S., Raviprasad Kamila, Rishikesh Bahadur Desai, Girish Pattanashetti, R. Krishnakumar, Sathish G.T., and Kumar Buradikatti)