When President Droupadi Murmu came wearing Mysore silk sari

President Droupadi Murmu wearing a Mysore ‘peta’ with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara Festival, at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, on Monday, September 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

President Droupadi Murmu was wearing the iconic silk sari that was exclusively weaved for her in one of the country’s oldest and illustrious silk factories in Mysuru that was founded during the regime of Mysuru kings, during her visit to Mysuru to inaugurate the famous Dasara festivities atop Chamundi hills on Monday.

Ms. Murmu was wearing the celebrated Mysore silk sari that was presented to her recently when the delegation from the Mysuru district administration went to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally invite her for the Dasara inauguration.

President Droupadi Murmu showering flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot to give a start to the famous Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The sari was specially woven for the President at the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) century-old factory on H D Kote Road in Mysuru.

“It is a matter of happiness for the people of Mysuru that the President came to Mysuru wearing the Mysore silk sari to inaugurate the famous Dasara,” said Minister-in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, who led the delegation that extended the Dasara invitation the President in New Delhi recently.

The sari with golden ‘zari’ border was presented to the President since Mysuru is well-known for the Mysore silk sari.

“Mysore silk sari has an age-old heritage as it is woven in the factory that was established in the year 1912 by the Mysore Maharajas. Mysore silk saris are most liked by women. It is a famous brand of Karnataka known nationally and internationally,” said Mr. Somashekar.

The President was affectionately felicitated after the Dasara inauguration. Ms. Murmu was also pleased to wear the Mysore peta (traditional and classic headgear). Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was seated next to her, was seen explaining the tradition of ‘peta’ (turban).