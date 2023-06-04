When passion conjoins career, success follows, students told

June 04, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - DAVANGERE

Registrar (Evaluation) of Davangere University Shivashankar K. has said that when passion and career conjoin, then success will automatically follow.

Inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Session at the GM Institute of Technology (GMIT) in Davangere on Sunday, Prof. Shivasankar emphasised the need for eschewing herd mentality but, at the same time, taking steps to make informed choices.

Highlighting the opportunities available in the era of liberalisation, globalisation and privatisation, where there was also cut-throat competition, he said that identifying and exploiting one’s potential and acquiring the requisite skills are crucial.

“Everyone has the potential. The need is to identify it and give proper guidance to harness that potential so that the student is able to explore new avenues for a better career,” he said.

Commending the initiative taken by The Hindu in organising the event, he urged students to have a vision for their career, while keeping in mind the next 10 years before making any career choice. “It is also necessary to ensure you acquire the necessary skill sets required to proceed further in the chosen field,” he said.

Right attitude

Prof. Shivashankar said that having the right attitude is important for students. “The right attitude will help you scale new heights. Along with it, the need of the hour is to ensure that you have multi-disciplinary knowledge, which, in the present scenario, is quite essential to scale further in the chosen field,” he said.

Quoting the former President late A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he asked students to first become good dreamers and then become good dream chasers. “Thirst for knowledge will take you to places, but remember to honour values,” he said.

Making a choice

Making a brief presentation about medical sciences, Professor and Head of the Department of Clinical Microbiology, S.S. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davangere, Jayasimha V.L. cautioned parents and students against opting for medical sciences out of compulsion.

Giving examples, he said that opting for the course by chance, by compulsion and taking it as a challenge could be disastrous. He urged students to opt for medical sciences by choice.

Dr. Jayasimha explained how a pandemic like COVID-19 showed to the world the importance of doctors and what change doctors could bring about to make the world more healthy.

“While modern medicine has several remedies, equally important are the traditional systems of medicines in the country, including Ayurveda. Students need to come to the medical field with an open mind to explore the available systems of medicine in the country and conduct research in it so as to bring out the best in them and apply the findings for better cure,” he said.

Why engineering

Professor and Head of the Department of Information Science and Engineering, GMIT, Davangere, Sunil Kumar B.S. threw light on the various engineering streams and dwelt at length on why one should choose engineering. He said that engineering education has brought about a significant economic change among the middle class families.

Elaborating on various pros and cons of different engineering branches, Prof. Sunil Kumar urged parents and students not to restrict themselves to one particular branch but they should look for circuit branches which equally offer better career options.

Briefly mentioning about the fluctuations in the job market, he told them that the core engineering branches always have the potential for becoming good career options and it is up to students on how they exploited the potential by acquiring new skill sets.

Civil Services

Founder and Director of Insights IAS Vinay Kumar G.B. threw light on the Civil Services and said that it is a wrong notion that for cracking civil services, one should know everything under the Sun. “It is not just more marks that make you clear the Civil Services examination. Along with it, you need to have a good independent personality which will help clear the personality test,” he said.

Giving the example of successful candidates from Davangere who have cleared Civil Services, he urged students to give Civil Services a thought if they have not yet made up their mind on their career.

Career Counsellor Syed Sadathpasha from CIGMA Bengaluru made a presentation on the various career options available to the Plus Two students along with engineering and medicine.

Listing out various courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, Law and allied fields, he asked students look out for other options too and said that even for those who could not make it to the most sought-after courses, there were still many options available for them to pursue courses in their chosen field.

The former KEA Nodal Officer Niranjan G.C. spoke on the process to be followed for counselling and the documents to be kept ready.

He also gave students tips on how to make option entries during CET counselling and the things to avoid while making final choices.

In the interaction session, queries on making choices based on courses and colleges, whether one could have a good career after completing MBBS, were answered by the panellists.

Mr. Niranjan clarified that there were no changes in the existing reservation system as the changes made were yet to come into effect.

