Firmly rejecting demands for his resignation in the wake of the special court’s direction to Lokayukta police to register a case against him in the alleged irregularities in allotment of sites of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned BJP’s moral right to seek his resignation when Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H. D. Kumaraswamy is out on bail.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru airport on September 27, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that an FIR had been registered against Mr Kumaraswamy, who is part of the BJP-led government at the Centre. “He is out on bail. What moral right does the BJP have to seek my resignation?”

Further, he pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not step down as Chief Minister of Gujarat in the wake of Godhra riots, which claimed several lives. “The BJP is seeking my resignation only to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka.”

The BJP, which had come to power in Karnataka only through the ‘back door’, is unable to execute ‘Operation Kamala’ in which they lure MLAs from the ruling party to form their own government. The BJP is unable to carry out ‘Operation Kamala’ as the Congress has 136 MLAs in the 224-members Assembly in Karnataka.

Mr Siddaramaiah reiterated that he had not committed any wrong and will fight the case against him in the alleged MUDA scam legally. While he claimed to have done nothing against the Constitution and the law, he accused the BJP of comprising corrupt leaders.

Mr Siddaramaiah insisted that the Congress government enjoys the support of the people.

Mr Siddaramaiah said the BJP is targeting him because the saffron party is ‘afraid’ of him. He pointed out that the case against him in the alleged MUDA scam is the first ‘political’ case against him in his political career.

When his attention was drawn to Mr Kumaraswamy’s social media post that he had been struck by ‘karma’, a payback for replacing Lokayukta with Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) during his previous tenure as CM, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that ACBs exist even in States governed by the BJP.

Referring to the ongoing confrontation between Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and the Congress government in Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah pointed out that Governors were nominated and not elected by the people.

“He is the constitutional head. We are all elected by the people. I am the administrative head while the Governor is the constitutional head,” he said while pointing out that the Constitution does not permit the Governor to interfere in the administration of the State.

While the Congress is running the administration as the people of the State had given the party a mandate for five years, the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, is misusing agencies like CBI, ED and Governor against the Congress government. “It is not just in Karnataka. This is happening wherever the State Government is run by an opposition party,” he said.

A large number of people had gathered at Mysuru airport on September 27 to welcome Mr Siddaramaiah who is on a three-day visit to the city.

Not only did their vehicles sport slogans expressing solidarity with Mr Siddaramaiah, they also shouted slogans as soon as the Chief Minister emerged from the airport.

