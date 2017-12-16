When film titles are sentences

Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu... Koduge Ramanna Rai.

This is not the name of a Government Higher Primary School in Kasaragodu founded by Ramanna Rai, but the title of a Kannada film. This long-winded phrase is the title of Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film starring Ananth Nag. It is, perhaps, the longest title of a movie in the 8-decade history of Kannada cinema.

Titles of films seem to be getting pretty long these days. Consider, for instance, Kannadakkagi Ondannu Otti, Adachanegagi Kshamisi, Neevu Kare Madida Chandadararu Busy Aagiddare, all films under production. Critics say this is an attempt by producers to catch the attention of film-goers. Equally unusual are titles such as Mundina Badalavane, Turtu Nirgamana, Naduve Antaravirali, Pradesha Samachara, Prayanikar Gamanakke.

Off-beat title works

Filmmakers with whom The Hindu spoke are unanimous in their opinion that among the unconventional strategies to catch the attention of the audience is an off-beat title.

They trace the trend of long titles to Hemanth Rao’s Godi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. A film based on a son’s search for an Alzheimer-hit father, its title is a phrase generally used in advertisements to identify a lost person. It was followed by Ulidavaru Kandante by Rakshit Shetty. The recent is Dayavittu Gamanisi by Rohit Padaki. “I have chosen the title Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale... because it suits the content,” said Rishab Shetty. The inspiration for the film is a report published in a daily, which spoke about closure of Kannada medium schools in the State. Samuel Tony of Neevu Kare Madida... said, “I wanted to explore the lives of people who are connected with their cell phones and have forgotten human relations completely.”

It looks like more such films are in the offing — Illi Saala Doreyuvudilla, Avane Srimannarayana, Hottegagi Genu Battegagi, Lambodara Basavanagudi Bengaluru, Lakshminarayanara Prapanchane Bere, Raju Kannada Medium, Omme Nishabda Omme Yuddha, Aa Yeradu Varshagalu.

“This trend, which commenced to break the monotony of titles, is likely to continue for some more time,” said filmmaker Jayateertha.