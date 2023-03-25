When A could be for ‘mango’ and fat is enormous 

March 25, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The recent decontamination of books written by Roald Dahl and Ursula le Guin leads me to believe that any portion of any book can be read as an insult to anybody or any group. True political (or social or cultural) correctness is a chimera.

Here, for example, is the famous opening line from George Orwell’s 1984: “It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen.” You can either see that as a hint of things to come — that the times were out of joint or that truth itself was hostage to power — or as an insult to clock-makers everywhere.

Here’s how Pride and Prejudice begins: “It is a truth universally acknowledged that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

Don’t be surprised if the decontaminators next turn their attention to Jane Austen for apparently thinking that a single rich man’s fancies turn towards acquiring a wife in the manner he acquired his fortune. And don’t be shocked if by “wife”, Austen meant “a woman of marriageable or any other age” when we know it could just as easily be a man.

Of all professions, that of the “sensitivity readers” must be the weirdest, with the exception of their bosses, the “inclusivity ambassadors.” Thus, Dahl’s original “screechy” is changed to “annoying”, “black” (referring to tractors) to something neutral (I don’t know what) and “North Africa” to “a lot of different countries.”

“Fat” metamorphoses into “enormous”. Did they consult the children? And don’t they know that children can convert anything into an insult?

My favourite is this from Dahl’s Matilda. Here he is describing the joy of reading: “She went on olden-day sailing ships with Joseph Conrad. She went to Africa with Ernest Hemingway and to India with Rudyard Kipling.”

This is changed to: “She went to nineteenth-century estates with Jane Austen. She went to Africa with Ernest Hemingway and California with John Steinbeck.”

Now we know: Jane Austen good, Joseph Conrad bad.

If you don’t have anything else to do (a major qualification for the job, apparently), here’s how you can reorganise kindergarten books.

‘A’ cannot be for apple because that excludes all other fruits. We could use ‘A’ for orange or banana or mango or state that ‘A’ is for a crunchy fruit that rusts when kept outside.

‘B’ cannot be for ball because then ‘bat’, which begins with the same letter could take offence. How’s “a spherical object or a wooden stick with which to hit it.” And if ‘hit’ causes children to call for smelling salts, say ‘tap’.

‘C’ cannot be for ‘cat’ without upsetting the caterpillar, for instance, or the cheetah. Best to say ‘C’ is for ‘dog, and all other animals’.

‘D’ say, “see C” – that will bring a smile to the little faces.

And while we are at it, let’s change the Gettysburg address too. Change “Four score and seven years ago” into 87 years ago. Sharper, crisper, and no need to google “score”.

