When a conductor’s past experience in a hospital labour ward came in handy on a bus

She helps a passenger deliver a baby on board a Bengaluru-Chikkamagaluru bus near Udayapura in Hassan, Karnataka

May 15, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The conductor, S. Vasanthamma, and the newborn infant.

The conductor, S. Vasanthamma, and the newborn infant. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

When 52-year-old S. Vasanthamma quit her job as an assistant in the labour ward in a hospital 20 years ago to join the KSRTC as a conductor, she perhaps never imagined that her previous training would come in handy aboard a bus. But that is precisely what happened on Monday, May 15, on a Bengaluru-Chikkamagaluru bus.

When 22-year-old Fatima, hailing from Assam, developed labour pains suddenly, Ms. Vasanthamma quickly stepped in to assist her deliver the baby on the bus near Udayapura in Hassan.

Ms. Fatima was travelling from Bengaluru to Chikkamagaluru with her mother-in-law and, a son to join her husband, who works in a coffee estate in Mudigere taluk. She developed labour pain as the bus crossed Channarayapatna. Other passengers noticed her suffering and informed Ms. Vasanthamma.

The mother, Fatima, and the conductor, S. Vasanthamma.

The mother, Fatima, and the conductor, S. Vasanthamma. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“I realised that delivery could happen at any time. I asked the driver to stop the bus and for all male passengers to get down. Within a few minutes, she delivered a female baby. In the meantime, the passengers contacted the ambulance. By the time the ambulance could reach the spot, the baby was born,” said Ms. Vasanthamma. Her experience at the private hospital helped her handle the situation with confidence, she said.

The young mother was shifted to the community health centre at Shantigrama by ambulance. “She is from a poor family. I requested that the passengers offer some help. We could collect ₹1,500 from the passengers and gave her. Later, I went to the hospital. Both mother and her newborn are fine,” she said.

G. Sathyavathi, Managing Director of KSRTC, has appreciated the service of the conductor. “The timely humanitarian service of the woman conductor in responding to the needs of the pregnant woman and saving the lives of the child and mother is highly appreciable,” the officer said.

Ms. Vasanthamma also received a call from H.T. Veeresh, Divisional Controller of Chikkamagaluru Depot. The KSRCT will felicitate her in a programme soon.

