Wheel chair rally in Mysuru

The JSS College of Physiotherapy and JSS Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre (PMRC) on Friday observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD)-2019 here by holding a wheel chair rally.
The occasion coincided with the second anniversary of JSS PMRC.
The rally was organised to highlight the importance of the needs of persons with disabilities with the theme of this year’s IDPWD-2019 being “The Future is Accessible”.
JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary C.G. Betsurmath flagged of the rally from the Mahavidyapeetha Circle and the rally concluded on the old JSS Hospital premises.
The rally was also aimed at highlighting the facilities offered by JSS PMRC.
