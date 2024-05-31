WhatsApp chatbot for snakebite awareness launched

The Humane Society International, India has launched a WhatsApp chatbot in Mysuru to educate citizens about snakes and snakebite prevention.

A release by HSI India said the chatbot provides easily accessible information about snake species found in the local vicinity, as well as lifesaving snakebite first-aid, snakebite prevention tips, and myth-busting around misinformation about snakes that can lead to acts of cruelty.

“The automated chatbot, accessed via a QR code or messaging “Hi” to +91 9154190472, disseminates engaging, visual content in English or Kannada, making it easy to understand. Through the WhatsApp chatbot initiative launched in collaboration with The Liana Trust, both the organisations aim to reach at least a lakh users this year in Mysore to foster coexistence with snakes and prevent snakebites,” the release added.

The HSI said India accounts for nearly 50% of snakebite deaths across the globe and nearly ten lakh snakebites a year leading to nearly 58,000 human snakebite-related deaths annually. It said Karnataka alone has reported 6,500 snakebites in 2023 and it is also a neglected tropical disease, classified by the World Health Organization, taking a devastating toll on the socioeconomics of households and the mental health of those affected.

Vinod Krishnan, human-wildlife coexistence manager at HSI India, said snakebite is a mass problem that requires a mass solution. The release said HSI/India and The Liana Trust have been working in Mysore district since 2018 through ecological studies, social surveys, community outreach, policy reform and institutional capacity building.

The HSI said many people have an innate fear of snakes for various reasons including a lack of meaningful information about them. This often leads to snakes being killed or relocated to alien habitats where they have little chance of survival. The new app addresses this information vacuum to empower local communities to take swift and informed action when snakes are encountered, the release added.

