What’s wrong in partymen meeting Kharge, ask CM and Dy. CM

Playing down the issue of some partymen meeting AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that there was nothing wrong in it.

“It is only natural for Congress leaders to meet central leaders. There is no need to speculate [anything] and link it to leadership change,” Mr. Siddarmaiah said in Raichur.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Mr. Kharge is our party president. If not him, who else will our party leaders meet? There is no need to attach any special significance to the meeting. It is natural for Ministers and legislators to meet the party high command and national leaders. It is natural to discuss administration and circumstantial problems with them [national leaders].”

Asked about rumours of a change of guard in Karnataka following the meeting of some partymen with Mr. Kharge, Mr. Shivakumar said: “There is no discussion on that [leadership change]. The AICC president is from our State. So, what is wrong in meeting him?”

On caste census

Commenting on the Chief Minister’s statement that the caste census report would be placed before the Cabinet at its next meeting, Mr. Shivakumar said the promise was in the party’s manifesto and the party [leadership] would take a call on the matter very soon.

“As State party chief I will not talk about my personal opinion on the caste census. My personal opinion and party opinion might differ. I will always abide by the party and will go by its decision. We have our own guidelines in the party on policy matters and I alone cannot take any decisions,” he said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also said he would convey his stand on the caste census at the Cabinet meeting when it comes up for discussion.

“Details about the report are not yet known. As a Minister, I cannot express my opinion openly,” he added.

