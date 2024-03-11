GIFT a SubscriptionGift
What’s wrong if a Dalit becomes CM, asks Darshanapur

March 11, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has sought to know what is wrong in a Dalit becoming the chief minister.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Darshanapur, however, said that at present the chief minister’s post is not vacant. But the Congress has always taken steps to empower Dalits and minorities, he said.

“Everyone wants to be a chief minister. Leaders of Lingayat, Vokkaliga and other communities want the post for their community and there is nothing wrong in it. The party high command will decide whom to make the chief minister,” he said.

The Minister said that even if “Kallappa and Ismail” fought over an issue, then also BJP will try to project it as a case of minority appeasement. The BJP should give an example on what appeasement the party has done, he said.

He said that the BJP always fought elections on emotional issues and not on development. Speaking about changing the Constitution is also a matter that amounts to sedition, he said.

