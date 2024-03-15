ADVERTISEMENT

What is BJP’s contribution to Mysuru, asks Siddaramaiah

March 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday sought to know the contributions of the BJP government to Mysuru. The Congress government will continue to develop Mysuru like during his last term, he assured.

Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke about development of Mysuru in his speech at the convention of guarantee schemes’ beneficiaries, listing out the projects he launched during his previous term and also in the present tenure.

“Show me one noticeable work done by the BJP government that was in power for four years for Mysuru. On the contrary, I approved so many projects, especially health and education for Mysuru,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister spoke about the healthcare projects that were implemented and the sanction of Nephro-Urology facility, Kidwai centre for cancer care, and the OPD block for K.R. Hospital on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

He said ₹116 crore had been set aside for the Maharani’s college building and ₹85 crore for the OPD block in the budget.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to recall the projects, the MLAs on the stage were helping him with the names.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US