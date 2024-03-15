What is BJP’s contribution to Mysuru, asks Siddaramaiah

March 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday sought to know the contributions of the BJP government to Mysuru. The Congress government will continue to develop Mysuru like during his last term, he assured.

Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke about development of Mysuru in his speech at the convention of guarantee schemes’ beneficiaries, listing out the projects he launched during his previous term and also in the present tenure.

“Show me one noticeable work done by the BJP government that was in power for four years for Mysuru. On the contrary, I approved so many projects, especially health and education for Mysuru,” he said.

The Chief Minister spoke about the healthcare projects that were implemented and the sanction of Nephro-Urology facility, Kidwai centre for cancer care, and the OPD block for K.R. Hospital on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

He said ₹116 crore had been set aside for the Maharani’s college building and ₹85 crore for the OPD block in the budget.

When Mr. Siddaramaiah was trying to recall the projects, the MLAs on the stage were helping him with the names.