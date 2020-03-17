What wrong have we done to be denied Yettinahole water, asks BJP MLA

Bengaluru

17 March 2020 23:52 IST

Masala Jayaram of the BJP on Tuesday told the Legislative Assembly that the farmers of Turuvakere constituency in Tumakuru would not give land for the Yettinahole project if the constituency is denied drinking water under the project.

Mr. Jayaram, representing the constituency, said he would lead the protest against the land acquisition for the project. A total of 52.28 acres of land has been notified for acquisition in the constituency.

Replying to Mr. Jayaram’s question, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said no water has been allocated to Turuvakere under the detailed project report. He said water would be given to the constituency only in case the project generates “surplus” water.

Irked by the reply, Mr. Jayaram shot back, “What wrong have we done to be denied water? Did we commit any mistake by giving land for the project?”

Under the project, water will be supplied to Koratagere, Madhugiri and Pavagada taluks, but not Turuvakere in the district. Mr. Karjol, replying on behalf of Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, said that since Turuvakere comes under the Cauvery basin, water would be provided to it under the Hemavati river project.

H. Halappa, Araga Jnanendra and other BJP members drew the government’s attention to the difficulties faced by people in registering revenue sites and obtaining/transferring khatas in villages included under town panchayats/city municipal councils/any other urban local body, and for houses constructed on forestland.

In their replies, Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the matter was pending before the Supreme Court and the Advocate-General had been told to vacate the stay orders. Mr. Madhuswamy said a new law would be framed to enable people to register properties and obtain/transfer khatas.