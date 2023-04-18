 What will be Ramdas’ next course of action?

April 18, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas, who was denied the ticket from Krishnaraja assembly constituency in Mysuru, is expected to announce his next course of action soon after speaking to his supporters.

“I have been thrown out of my mother’s house where I was staying for the last 30 years. I will discuss with my party workers, who have toiled for me, and decide whether I should continue to stay in my mother’s house or not”, Mr. Ramdas told reporters after the BJP decided to field the party’s city unit president T.S. Srivatsa from Krishnaraja.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Congress party was ready to welcome anybody accepting the party’s principles. He was responding to a query from reporters if Mr. Ramdas was welcome to join the Congress.

Mr. Ramdas, who has won four times from the constituency out of the six elections he has faced since 1994, refused to meet a delegation of BJP leaders including Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, Mr. Srivatsa and party’s State unit vice-president Rajendra when they called on his residence in Mysuru on Monday night.

Mr. Ramdas, who was present in the house when the delegation of BJP leaders arrived, did not meet them. His aides told the visitors that Mr. Ramdas will give them time to meet him only on Tuesday.

Mr. Pratap Simha told reporters that the BJP leaders can understand the pain of Mr. Ramdas, who has been denied the party ticket. Mr. Simha claimed that party’s observer for the elections, Rajiv Babbar, spoke to Mr. Ramdas and the latter has promised to abide by the party’s decision and would himself convince the party workers, who had been disappointed with the denial of the ticket to him.

Mr. Simha also expressed confidence that Mr. Ramdas will accompany Mr. Srivatsa when he files his nomination papers on April 20.

Meanwhile, Mr. Srivatsa met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Tuesday and sought his blessings for the contest in Krishnaraja. Mr. Srivatsa was accompanied by the party’s State vice-president Rajendra, general secretary Siddaraju and spokespersons M.G. Mahesh and M.A. Mohan.

Later in Mysuru, Mr. Srivatsa held a meeting of partymen from Krishnaraja assembly segment at the party office. Former Chairperson of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes Ltd M.V. Ravishankar, corporators and office-bearers of the party’s city unit were present.

Mr. Srivatsa will be facing M.K. Somashekar from the Congress and K.V. Mallesh from the JD(S) among others in the coming elections.