What use is education if degree holders become casteist, asks Siddaramaiah

September 05, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

“The purpose of education is not just earning degrees, but making children global citizens. If students don’t develop scientific temper and rationality, they cannot be called well-educated only because they have degrees and doctorates. What is the need of education if degree holders become casteist?” asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was speaking on the occasion of a Teachers’ Day event organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy and Department of Higher Education at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

Pillars of ideal society

Terming farmers, soldiers, teachers as the pillars of an ideal society who shape the future of the country, he said the Constitution has provided opportunity for education to all. “Therefore, protection of the Constitution is our responsibility,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Even after 76 years of Independence, literacy has not reached 100%. Those deprived of education will be the victims of inequality, he said. He added that if the dream of our freedom fighters had to come true, everyone should get scientific and rational education and the country should advance on the path of progress.

The CM said all teachers have the same training while entering the profession, but, every teacher must question themselves about why the result rate and educational quality of districts differed.

From deprived sections

“In rural areas, 80% of the children in government schools come from the deprived classes. We implemented Ksheera Bhagya scheme to facilitate their education. Eggs are provided twice a week to students till Class 10. The government is providing shoes to the students. We started the programme of providing laptops to children of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It was stopped by the previous government. We have now continued to give laptops,” he added.

As many as 20 teachers from primary schools and 11 from high schools, two principals and 8 lecturers of PU colleges and two government first grade college lecturers were felicitated with the Best Teacher Award.