What the Act says

November 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue Act (THOTA), 1994, defines who can donate organs without any legal formalities. The “near relatives” who are allowed to donate include parents, siblings, children and spouses. A few years ago, grandparents were included in this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first relatives are required to provide proof of their relationship to hospital-based authorisation committees by genetic testing and/or by legal documents. In the event of there being no first relatives, the recipient and donor are required to seek special permission from the government-appointed authorisation committee after proving that the motive of donation is purely out of altruism or affection for the recipient.

“As per rules, an adopted child is not a ‘near relative’ and a legally adopted child will have to meet the ‘love and affection’ standard of the THOTA,” said Karnataka Authorisation Committee chairman Keshavmurthy R.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US