What the Act says

November 26, 2022 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue Act (THOTA), 1994, defines who can donate organs without any legal formalities. The “near relatives” who are allowed to donate include parents, siblings, children and spouses. A few years ago, grandparents were included in this list.

The first relatives are required to provide proof of their relationship to hospital-based authorisation committees by genetic testing and/or by legal documents. In the event of there being no first relatives, the recipient and donor are required to seek special permission from the government-appointed authorisation committee after proving that the motive of donation is purely out of altruism or affection for the recipient.

“As per rules, an adopted child is not a ‘near relative’ and a legally adopted child will have to meet the ‘love and affection’ standard of the THOTA,” said Karnataka Authorisation Committee chairman Keshavmurthy R.

