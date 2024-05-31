What right do MLAs have to go to police stations in criminal cases registered against any individual, High Court of Karnataka questions Harish Poonja’s advocate

“What right does a MLA have to go to a police station in connection with a criminal case registered against an individual? How should police officers function if the MLA goes and sits in a police station?”

Obstructing police

The High Court of Karnataka posed these questions orally to the advocate representing Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, during the hearing on the MLA’s petition, challenging the legality of a criminal case registered against him for obstructing the police from discharging their duties, in connection with a criminal case against Belthangady taluk BJP Yuva Morcha president Shahiraj Shetty.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit, before whom Mr. Poonja’s petition came up for hearing, observed orally that the court is against MLAs going to police stations in connection with criminal cases registered against others.

“Can a MLA go to a police station and question the police if the wife or the son of a suspected terrorist calls the MLA to complain about an illegal arrest?,” the court asked senior advocate Prabhuling K. Navadgi, who represented Mr. Poonja, when Mr. Navadgi pointed out that Mr. Poonja went to the station after a phone call from Mr. Shetty’s wife, saying the police had taken her husband to the station late in the night without disclosing any information.

Mr. Navadgi said that Mr. Poonja went as MLAs have a responsibility to verify complaints from citizens and claimed that perhaps the MLA had raised his voice noticing that Mr. Shetty was taken into custody before registering a case.

However, Justice Dixit said that the court is against MLAs going to police stations in connection with criminal cases and if such a conduct is allowed, then the police will not be in a position to discharge their duties. “Is there any judgement on the rights of MLAs for questioning the police’s actions in a criminal case?” the court asked.

Taking note of instances of attacks on police stations, the court said: “We have to protect the police or else no citizen would be safe if MLAs go and sit in police stations in connection with criminal cases”.

Pointing out that the law has various remedies if the police have illegally arrested any person or if there are excesses by the police, the court asked how MLAs could go to stations to oppose such actions by the police.

Case background

The police registered a suo motu case against Mr. Poonja for offence punishable under Sections 353 (preventing or deterring a public servant from performing duty) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, for creating a ruckus in a police station on May 18.

Meanwile, Additional Public Prosecutor B.N. Jagadish told the court that the Puttur Circle Inspector has filed the chargesheet against Mr. Poonja, and the taluk court had already taken cognisance of the offences against him. The court adjourned further hearing on the petition asking the police to file their objections.

