What quick relief can be given to needy advocates, HC asks bar council

The High Court of Karnataka has asked the Bar Council of India and the Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) to inform about what immediate relief can be extended to the needy members of the Bar who are suffering due to lack of income.

A special Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice B.V. Nagarahtna issued the direction on a PIL petition, filed by H.C. Shivaramu, a former chairman of the KSBC and former president of the Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru.

Though the advocates are considered as an “elite” group in the society, the petitioner pointed out that there are many depend on daily income but they are deprived of it at present as courts are closed. The petitioner also sought release of ₹50,000 each to the needy advocates as ex gratia from the BCI Advocates’ Welfare Fund and the KSBC Advocates’ Welfare Fund under “the scheme for financial assistance to indigent and disabled advocates” of the BCI.

Claiming that the Delhi government has sanctioned ₹50 crore to the Delhi Bar Council for offering assistance to the needy advocates, the petitioner sought directions to the State and Union governments to grant ₹50 crore each to the KSBC Welfare Fund.