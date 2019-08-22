What lies ahead for Umesh Katti, Balachandra Jarkiholi?

What lies ahead for senior BJP leaders Umesh Katti and Balachandra Jarkiholi who were not inducted into the State Cabinet despite high expectations from their supporters that they would be inducted?

This is being debated in political circles in Belagavi. While some say the leaders would stay in the BJP, others say they would go back to where they came from — the Janata Dal (Secular).

There are several theories going around in the district BJP and among supporters of the Jarkiholi brothers. Some say that it was Ramesh Jarkiholi who convinced the BJP central leadership not to get his younger brother Mr. Balachandra inducted into the Cabinet. “He knows that the BJP would not allot two Cabinet berths to the same family. If Mr. Ramesh wants to join Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s Cabinet, then he should keep a slot vacant. Even Mr. Balachandra is okay with that arrangement. That is not a surprise for us,” said a supporter of Mr. Ramesh.

“It is possible that Lakshman Savadi will be dropped after six months and one of the Jarkiholi brothers will be accommodated. Once the byelections to Athani and Kagwad segments are over, Mr. Savadi will be asked to make way for either Mr. Ramesh or Mr. Balachandra. That is the reason why Mr. Savadi met Mr. Ramesh at his home in Bengaluru after the swearing-in ceremony,” claimed a supporter of Mr. Balachandra.

A former zilla panchayat member from Gokak said he did not rule out the possibility of the Jarkiholi brothers moving to the JD(S). “Mr. Balachandra was a JD(S) MLA when he was poached by the BJP in 2008,” he said.

‘Will not jump ship’

But some others disagree. A Jarkiholi loyalist who is an office-bearer of the district milk union said the brothers would not change parties now, given the need for them to stay in the ruling party to ensure flood relief reaches the poor. “If they get busy in politicking now, they will earn a bad name as the voters are badly hit by the floods and need their attention. The brothers will not risk that,” he said.

Some others said it is the end of the road for Mahesh Kumthalli’s political career. “He had defeated Mr. Savadi in the last year’s election, and resigned from his seat on the instruction of his political guru Mr. Ramesh. Now that Mr. Savadi has been made a Minister, it is likely that he will be fielded from Athani and not Mr. Kumthalli. The party may placate Mr. Kumthalli by appointing him as a chairman of a board of a corporation,” said a BJP worker from Athani. But another BJP office-bearer from Athani said Mr. Savadi was made a Minister so that he does not stake claim for the BJP ticket from Athani. “He will be made an MLC while Mr. Kumthalli will fight on the BJP ticket. That is the compromise,” the leader said.

Mr. Katti told reporters in Bengaluru that he would go back home if he was not made a Minister in the next round of expansion. “I have won eight times and built the party in the district. But I have been overlooked this time. I will wait for sometime. But if I am not made a Minister in the next Cabinet expansion, I will go back home,” he said. He was speaking after meeting some leaders from Belagavi and Bengaluru.

This sparked off speculation as to whether he hinted at going back to the JD(S), from where he joined the BJP. On Wednesday morning, JD(S) leader and MLC Basavaraj Horatti told journalists in Bengaluru that he had met Mr. Katti and invited him home.

Mr. Balachandra also told journalists in Bengaluru that someone from the Jarkiholi family would join the Cabinet within one month. This is significant because Mr. Ramesh remains a disqualified Congress MLA as he has not joined the BJP yet.

There were unconfirmed reports that Mr. Katti and Mr. Balachandra met some BJP leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.