What lessons can one learn from the BJP, asks Siddaramaiah

February 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Lambasting the BJP, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that they do not have to learn anything from those worshipping Nathuram Godse and Veer Savarkar.

Speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura on Sunday, Mr. Siddaramaiah took exception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appeal to the people not to vote those who worship Tipu. “What one can say about a party which worships the murderer (Nathuram Godse) of Mahatma Gandhi? Veer Savarkar used to take pension from the British government. These people worship him,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah sought to know what lessons can one learn from those worshipping Godse and Savarkar. He also sought to know what respect the BJP had accorded to Kittur Rani Chennamma.

“We respect Tipu as a patriot. Along with him, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna, Jhansi Lakshmibai, Onake Obavva, Belavadi Mallamma and Rani Abbakka are true patriots and we respect them,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was he who announced the birth anniversary celebrations of Kittur Rani Chennamma. “I set up the Sangolli Rayanna Development Authority and allocated ₹262 crore. We respect patriots,” he said.

He said that while the Congress believed in the Constitution, the BJP has no faith in the Constitution and democratic values.

He also took exception to Mr. Amit Shah terming the Congress and the Janata Dal(S) as two sides of a same coin and said that if it was so, then, how could have the BJP and the Janata Dal(S) formed a coalition government in the State in the past.