What is wrong in CM’s wife returning MUDA sites, asks Lad

Defending Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvati B.M. returning 14 sites back to Mysuru Urban Development Authority, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has sought to know what is wrong in it.

Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Lad said that the Chief Minister’s wife took the decision to protect the dignity of Siddaramaiah who has led a “clean political life for the last four decades”.

“What is wrong in returning the sites to MUDA? There is no law or rule that bars an allottee from returning such sites. The BJP leaders are known to make a mountain out of a molehill. It is an old habit of the BJP to order investigation by Central agencies into allegations against Opposition leaders,” Mr. Lad said.

Mr. Lad said that the entry of Enforcement Directorate in the whole issue is a clear example of the BJP using Central agencies to trouble Opposition leaders and attempt to topple democratically elected governments of Opposition parties. The Minister said that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation is unwarranted.

The Minister said that a total of 29 Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet are facing one serious case or the other. However, none of the cases are being investigated by Central agencies and also none of them have resigned, he added.

Terming the electoral bonds issue as the biggest scam in which BJP has received 60% of the total donations, Mr. Lad sought to know why the Enforcement Directorate has not found it fit to investigate.