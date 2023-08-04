What is wrong if a delegation from the State government meets the PM demanding Karnataka’s pending dues: Priyank Kharge

August 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI :

Hitting back at former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai over his remark that the Congress-led State government was controlled by the party’s high command Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has said that all the 25 BJP MPs from Karnataka are puppets in the hands of the BJP high-command and they do not have any courage to speak in front of their Central leaders.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Kharge said that the grand old party had preserved its intra-party democracy and the State Congress leaders had visited the High Command to seek advice whereas BJP lacked intra-party democracy. The BJP leaders, who ridiculed the Congress for having high-command culture, should themselves iron out their internal differences before pointing their finger towards Congress, Mr. Kharge said.

“The Centre has failed to clear the pending GST compensation and the pending bills of MGNREGA scheme to Karnataka. What is wrong if a delegation from the State government meets the Prime Minister demanding the Centre release Karnataka’s pending dues,” he sought to know.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge ridiculed the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders saying they had jaundiced eyes and everything looked yellow to them. When the people from all sections had lauded the Congress government’s guarantee schemes, some of which were implemented successfully in a short time, the BJP leaders had indulged in politicising the welfare programmes. “As both BJP and JD(S) got decimated across the State in the recent Assembly elections, Mr. Bommai and Mr. Kumaraswamy are making senseless statements,” the Minister said.

Mr. Kharge said that the BJP, which was known for its 40% commission during its tenure, had no moral rights to speak about corruption.

Referring to former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s objectionable comments on All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Minister said that it clearly showed the mindset and culture of BJP. Mr. Jnanendra’s statement was influenced by Keshava Krupa (State headquarters of the RSS). The BJP leaders were unable to tolerate the developmental works taken up by Congress government in State, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.