What is white topping of Bengaluru roads all about?

February 05, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The State Cabinet last week approved ₹1200 crore action plan for white topping of roads in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. Prior to that, the BBMP had proposed white topping of 43 roads, with over 35 of them located in the Central Business District (CBD) area of Bengaluru. M.G Road and Race Course Road, both of which are in good condition, were included in the list of roads slated for a comprehensive makeover. The allocated funds for this project are ₹45 crore for M.G Road and ₹13.16 crore for Race Course Road. Though the finished white-topped roads have to an extent eased traffic and reduced frequent accidents in the city, the priority given to white topping over many other pending works has not been taken well by many commuters and citizen activists.

What is white-topping of roads?

White-topping involves the removal of conventional black-top or bitumen-asphalted roads, replacing them with a layer of concrete. The durability of the concrete used is thought to be superior, aiming to prevent the development of potholes. Concrete roads, with a promised lifespan ranging from 15 to 20 years, offer durability compared to asphalt roads, which require re-tarring every three to four years. Advocating for white-topping, the BBMP started white-topping roads in Bengaluru in 2016 following the TenderSure model, asserting that it provides a long-term solution to the persistent pothole issues that Bengaluru has been facing for several decades.

What are TenderSure roads?

The concept of TenderSure roads, formulated by the non-profit Jana Urban Space in 2011, encompasses a holistic design approach for streets that includes spaces for essential utilities like power, water, sewage, drainage, telecom, and gas lines. The TenderSure initiative was conceived to tackle the prevalent issues that contribute to the notoriety of Indian roads, such as chaotic traffic, potholes, deteriorated footpaths, overflowing drainage, poorly positioned power transformers, and the intricate tangle of electrical wiring and telecom fixtures.

In 2016, the BBMP had announced that 12 roads would be white-topped, designated for TenderSure works across two packages, with an additional 50 roads, totaling 103.60 kms, slated for elevation to TenderSure standards. As on 2019, various roads in the CBD area, including Church Street, Richmond Road (General Thimmaiah Road), Residency Road (Field Marshal Cariappa Road), Commissariat Road, Museum Road, Nrupatunga Road, and Kempegowda Road, have undergone various renovations under the TenderSure project.

Phases and cost of white-topping roads in Bengaluru

In 2016, the BBMP initiated the white-topping of a combined 94.5 kilometers of roads in Bengaluru under two separate packages, with an estimated project cost of ₹986.64 crore. The second phase of white-topping, covering a 63-kilometer stretch, incurred a cost of ₹709 crore.

As part of Phase 3 in 2019, the then JD(S)-Congress government sanctioned the white-topping of approximately 123 kms across 89 roads in Bengaluru, amounting to ₹ 1,172 crore. However, Phase 3 encountered delays and was eventually halted, contributing to setbacks in the overall project timeline and increased expenses. In 2022, the BBMP submitted a new proposal (third phase), requesting grants and approval from the government. The project included 39 roadways, including the 19-km Outer Ring Road in K.R. Puram that runs between Central Silk Board and Lowry Junction, at a cost of ₹ 1,449 crore.

More Bengaluru roads to be white-topped

In December 2023, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that white-topping would be employed to develop more roads in Bengaluru and that a meeting with all city legislators will be held soon over the issue. Mr. Shivakumar had said that for the white-topping project, ₹1,000 crore was available with the State government, noting a demand to extend such roads across the city. The Deputy Chief Minister said that roads were being dug indiscriminately in the city for installing cables and other works; So, white-topping should be taken up in a planned manner. He said that the government was prioritising white-topping, as such roads have a lifespan of 25 to 40 years.

Less than a month after the Bengaluru Development Minister’s announcement, the BBMP announced that it would white top 43 major roads in the CBD area. On average, the BBMP has estimated the cost of white-topping one kilometre at ₹12 crore. Some of the roads included 100 Feet Outer Ring Road (Jalahalli Cross to TVS Cross), Dinnur Main Road, Bull Temple Road, Race Course Road, West of Chord Road, Sarjapur Road and Jakkur Road.

M.G. Road, the prominent thoroughfare in Bengaluru, is one of the 43 roads earmarked for white-topping. The proposed white-topping of the 2.2-km segment from the Mahatma Gandhi statue (near the cricket stadium) to Trinity Circle is anticipated to incur a substantial cost of ₹45 crore. However, the idea of white-topping M.G. Road has faced criticism by commuters and citizen activists, as all adjacent roads, including Residency Road, Brigade Road, and Queen’s Road, were originally developed using the TenderSure model and are currently in excellent condition. Several citizens expressed concerns about white-topping M.G. Road, which is already in good condition. There is also fear that white-topping in the CBD area could lead to traffic gridlocks, given that Kamaraj Road is already shut down due to the ongoing Metro work.

Work can not be revoked, says BBMP Chief

Defending the necessity of white-topping a segment of M.G. Road in Bengaluru, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath, emphasised that the issued work order cannot be revoked. Despite facing criticism, he asserted that BBMP is committed to proceeding with the white-topping of the specified stretch. Tushar Giri Nath said, “People have the right to criticise and we cannot stop them from doing so. As far as the white-topping works are concerned, we will be going ahead with the work for the roads marked for white topping, including the stretch on M.G. Road.”

“The white-topping of roads is a long-term plan and it boosts the longevity of roads without the need for fixing them frequently. Work on the other road stretches that have been identified for white-topping according to the recommendations given by a senior engineer’s report are also in line,” he further added.

