What is the urgency, SC asks disqualified Karnataka legislators

The wait has got longer for the 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka, with the Supreme Court on Thursday refusing to pass any order on a plea for listing a batch of petitions filed by them challenging their ouster from the Assembly by the former Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law.

“It will come. What is the urgency?” Justice N.V. Ramana asked senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi for the former MLAs.

The political future of the disqualified MLAs, rebels from the Congress and the Janata Dal (S), is dependent on the Supreme Court order. They are hopeful of being inducted into the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet and fight the bypolls necessitated by their resignations. Mr. Dwivedi sought an order, saying that the case was listed for September 16, but was later inexplicably deleted. The former legislators, including Pratapgouda Patil and A.H. Vishwanath, have approached the court jointly and separately. Their petitions have arraigned the former Speaker, the State of Karnataka, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah, Congress State president Dinesh Gundu Rao and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy as respondents. They have urged the court to set aside their disqualification.

“The petitioners have a fundamental right under Article 19 to carry on any trade, business and profession. Their right to resign from the post of MLA and carry on any vocation of their choice, including public service, cannot be denied by the Respondent Speaker by a completely illegal and unconstitutional order. The action of the Speaker is thus in violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioners guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21,” they have argued.

They have also challenged the then Speaker’s conclusion that their resignations were neither voluntary nor genuine. They have asked the court to call for the records of the proceedings pertaining to their resignation and disqualification. They have argued that the disqualification order under the Tenth Schedule was not in consonance with Rules 6 and 7 of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly (Disqualification of Members on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

‘Arbitrary’

They have said the former Speaker’s actions were “wholly arbitrary and unreasonable” and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. Not only had they submitted their resignations on July 6 but had also repeated the act, going on July 11 before Mr. Ramesh Kumar to submit their resignations. Under Article 190 of the Constitution, read with Rule 202 of the Assembly, a member can deliver resignation signed in his own hand, and the Speaker is only to satisfy himself that the resignation is genuine and voluntary, they have contended

They have accused Mr. Ramesh Kumar of adopting a “pick-and-choose” policy. He slipped out of his office when they went to tender their resignations on July 6. He also did not comply with the court’s order, on July 11, to decide on the resignations the same day. The floor test, which was supposed to be held on July 18, was unduly delayed.