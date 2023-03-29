What is the deadline to complete widening of roads adjoining Palace Grounds leading to Mekhri junction, HC asks BBMP

March 29, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to submit a status report indicating the deadline by which it would complete the works of widening of Ramana Maharshi road (Ballari road) stretch from Mekhri junction to Cauvery theatre junction, and Jayamahal road stretch between Mekhri junction and Cantonment railway station underpass.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice M.G.S. Kamal issued the direction while noticing that the BBMP, in its status report, had informed that 95% works of road widening between Mekhri junction and Cauvery theatre junction are complete, and had not provided status of widening of the other stretch.

The Bench also asked the BBMP to inform what types of safety measures had been put in place to avoid mishaps in view of widening works on these roads that see movement of heavy traffic, particularly during night.

Pointing out that the State government had earlier given comprehensive details both to the Supreme Court and the High Court on its plan for widening of these stretches of roads adjoining Bangalore Palace grounds, the Bench asked the BBMP to give status of widening of these roads in terms of plan indicated to the courts earlier.

The Bench issued the directions while hearing a PIL petition filed in 2020 by Samarpana, a cultural and social organisation, seeking direction to widen these busy roads to ease vehicular movement.